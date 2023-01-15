Bhopal: Raped minor dies during treatment

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Katara hills police station staff have registered a case against a man for allegedly outraging the modesty of a 15-year-old girl for seven months, after which she became pregnant and died during treatment, the police said on Saturday.

Katara hills police station incharge Maan Singh Prajapati said that the victim who died during treatment was a native of Chhindwara. He further said that the girl had migrated to Bhopal to work as a daily wager in June 2022.

In Bhopal, she came in contact with Sanjay Markam. The two struck a good friendship. Few days later, Markam had raped the woman at her house. He repeated the act for seven months, following which she became pregnant.

The minor’s condition deteriorated on December 21, 2022. She was taken to hospital where she died. Preliminary post-mortem reports revealed that she died due to anaemia. The detailed post-mortem report revealed that the girl was four months pregnant when she died.