e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Raped minor dies during treatment

Bhopal: Raped minor dies during treatment

In Bhopal, she came in contact with Sanjay Markam. The two struck a good friendship.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 08:32 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Katara hills police station staff have registered a case against a man for allegedly outraging the modesty of a 15-year-old girl for seven months, after which she became pregnant and died during treatment, the police said on Saturday.

Katara hills police station incharge Maan Singh Prajapati said that the victim who died during treatment was a native of Chhindwara. He further said that the girl had migrated to Bhopal to work as a daily wager in June 2022.

In Bhopal, she came in contact with Sanjay Markam. The two struck a good friendship. Few days later, Markam had raped the woman at her house. He repeated the act for seven months, following which she became pregnant.

The minor’s condition deteriorated on December 21, 2022. She was taken to hospital where she died. Preliminary post-mortem reports revealed that she died due to anaemia. The detailed post-mortem report revealed that the girl was four months pregnant when she died.

Read Also
Bhopal: ‘Necessary to do something new everyday to get success’
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Think Tank set up by Mhow Veterans

Madhya Pradesh: Think Tank set up by Mhow Veterans

Bhopal: Inspirational session organised for students of Mithi Gobindram Public school

Bhopal: Inspirational session organised for students of Mithi Gobindram Public school

Madhya Pradesh: Rape convict sentenced to 20-year RI, court imposes fine of Rs 20k in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Rape convict sentenced to 20-year RI, court imposes fine of Rs 20k in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: SUV ferrying 8 people overturns in Ashta, one dies

Madhya Pradesh: SUV ferrying 8 people overturns in Ashta, one dies

Rs 66L stolen from 3 ATMs: Even after four days, cops yet to lay their hands on criminals in Madhya...

Rs 66L stolen from 3 ATMs: Even after four days, cops yet to lay their hands on criminals in Madhya...