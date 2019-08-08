Bhopal: Rape survivor counselled

BHOPAL: A teenage girl who had alleged that her father has been raping her for the past six years, was counselled on Wednesday. On Tuesday, she had filed a case in the Jahangirabad police station in this regard.

Subsequently her father has been arrested and is being quizzed. However, he has denied all the allegations leveled against him. According to Jahangirabad SHO Virendra Singh Chouhan, the 17-year-old girl is a school student and lives with her family.

In her the girl has alleged that her father has been raping her for last 6 years, SHO added. However after being counselled, on Wednesday, the girl has given different versions of the incidents.

The girl is yet to undergo medical examination and her statements will thus be recorded under Section 164 of CrPC, added SHO. As of now we have registered a case under Section 376 of IPC and ¾ of POCSO Act, he said.