Bhopal: Rape of class IV student; administration pushes out family of rape accused from school premises

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police and the district administration, in a joint operation, have pushed out family members of rape accused from school premises who were living there illegally, said police on Sunday. The administration has issued the orders to verify the background of all staff within seven days.

A girl student of class IV was raped in the toilet of government school in a posh area of Bhopal on Saturday. Accused was arrested and sent to judicial remand.

The police station incharge Vijay Singh Sisodia told media that in the presence of the school staff the police got the house of the accused family vacated. They were living in school premises illegally.

He added that the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) issued orders to district education officers that the background of school staff including driver, sanitation workers, security guards, and gardeners should be verified.

It was also ordered to repair CCTV cameras in the school. The police stations’ staff have been instructed to visit the schools of their area and remove families who are living illegally in their premises. The police came to know that the victim's family had no property. Rape accused Laxminarayan Dhanuk is the native of village Hanoti in Rajgarh district. His mother died and father is a security guard in Bairagarh area.

Read Also Bhopal: 45 lakh saplings of different species made available for plantation in MP in monsoon