Bhopal: Rape by bus driver; woman transport manager removed, say school authorities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The transport manager posted in Billabong School was removed just after the parents of rape victim, a kindergarten student, reported about the incident to school. The special investigation team is waiting to get the statement of manager, said the officials.

The school administration stated that the woman manager was removed after an internal departmental inquiry. She was removed after September 12 from the job.

When the police asked about her removal, the school administration claimed that she was not able to meet the service criterion of the school.

The SIT chief and additional deputy commissioner of police Shrut Kirti Somwanshi told Free Press that the police sent the letter to the manager to record her statements. The police want to know from the manager if any aspect of rape case was connected to her termination.

The police have also asked the parents to record their statements, if they know anything about the case.

On September 12, an FIR was registered into a shocking incident wherein the parents of a three-and-a-half-year old girl studying in Billabong School in Ratibad area complained about alleged rape of their daughter by a school bus driver. The parents came to know when the girl complained of pain in her private part.

The matter was reported to the school on September 9, which tried to cover the incident.