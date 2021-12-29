Bhopal: Rape accused on the run for 1 year arrested

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhinagar police on Wednesday arrested a rape accused who was on the run for one year, said the police on Wednesday.

Police station incharge Arun Kumar Sharma told Free Press that in December 2020, a rape case came to light in which the minor was pushed into flesh trade by her sister.

The police have registered the case against 10 accused and had arrested them. Rohit Maheswari was the last accused who was on the run since the case was registered. The Bhopal police had announced reward of Rs 5,000 on his arrest.

In December 2020, a woman approached Gandhinagar police station and filed the complaint with the police. According to complaint, the minor girl was traded for money by her elder sister on more than six occasions to five different men. The victim was sent to an NGO for counselling against drugs where she narrated how she was introduced to cannabis addiction by her sister.

In her statement, the victim told police that she was introduced to cannabis by her elder sister about two years ago when she was 13 years old. The Bhopal girl also claimed that around same time, she was taken to Indore where she was left with a man. She said the man raped her and gave her sister Rs 2,000

