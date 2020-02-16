Bhopal: Rani Kamlapati statue unveiled amidst ruckus in police presence

BHOPAL: Chaotic scenes were witnessed during the unveiling of statue of Rani Kamlapati as the supporters of BJP and Congress came face to face at inaugural programme on Sunday. Mayor Alok Sharma unveiled the statue of Bhopal’s first woman ruler at the Lower Lake near the under-construction arch-bridge amidst heavy police presence.

Congress local corporator Shabista Zaki and her supporters waved black flags to Mayor Alok Sharma and other BJP leaders over arch bridge construction and smart road. Later Sharma and other BJP leaders staged demonstration accusing Congress leaders of insulting the Queen as none of the invited ministers turned up to the event.

The ruckus began around 11 am, when the Zaki’s supporters blocked the way to the venue.

Zaki and her supporters waved black flags to Mayor and BJP leaders who came to unveil the statue.

A police team prevented the protestors from entering the venue.