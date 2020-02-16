Bhopal: Rani Kamlapati statue unveiled amidst ruckus in police presence

BHOPAL: Chaotic scenes were witnessed during the unveiling of statue of Rani Kamlapati as the supporters of BJP and Congress came face to face at inaugural programme on Sunday. Mayor Alok Sharma unveiled the statue of Bhopal’s first woman ruler at the Lower Lake near the under-construction arch-bridge amidst heavy police presence.
Congress local corporator Shabista Zaki and her supporters waved black flags to Mayor Alok Sharma and other BJP leaders over arch bridge construction and smart road. Later Sharma and other BJP leaders staged demonstration accusing Congress leaders of insulting the Queen as none of the invited ministers turned up to the event.
The ruckus began around 11 am, when the Zaki’s supporters blocked the way to the venue.
Zaki and her supporters waved black flags to Mayor and BJP leaders who came to unveil the statue.
A police team prevented the protestors from entering the venue.
Minister Govind Singh, who gave programme a slip, said statue’s inauguration was done in violation of the rules. Public relations minister PC Sharma, who was also among the invitees, did not turn up at the programme.
Corporator Girish Sharma was the only Congress member to have attended the function.
Terming the attitude of Congress as an affront to the first woman ruler of Bhopal, the Mayor after inauguration left the venue and then staged a demonstration with other BJP members at statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Minto Hall. Protesting the attidude of the Congress, the BJP leaders and workers sang, ‘Raghupati raghav raja ram, Congress ko Sanmati de bhagwan’.
It was an insult of the first women ruler of Bhopal, said the Mayor, adding that Congress always blocks development works. The BJP leaders who attended the function included MLAs Krishna Gaur and Vishwas Sarang.
Congress corporator Shabista Zaki said that the manner in which the statue of Rani Kamlapati was inaugurated was an insult to the queen. The arch bridge and the queen’s statue were to be inaugurated at the same time, but just to take credit the BJP unveiled the statue much before time.
Mayor Alok Sharma said the way Congress was trying to disrupt the development works, shows they are against any kind of betterment for the city. Congress boycotting the unveiling ceremony of the statue of Rani Kamlapati was an affront to the great queen who ruled the state capital, added the Mayor.
