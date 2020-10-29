Bhopal: ‘Rang Madhya Pradesh’ to mark state Foundation Day from Nov 1

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Culture Department is going to organise a 15-day festival ‘Rang Madhya Pradesh’ to mark the Foundation Day of the state from November 1.

The department used to organise grand event every year to mark the day but this year they can’t due to Covid-19- induced restrictions.

The events will be organised under Gamak series, being held by the department, at Tribal Museum from 6.30pm. Some events will also be organised at Kalidas Akademi, Ujjain. The events will also be streamed live on the social media platforms of the department. The events will be organised continuously from November 1 to 13 while there will be holiday on November 14 and 15.

The fest will begin with tribal and folk dance like Karma, Bhagoriya, Matki and Gangaur , organised by Aadivasi Lokkala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi on the Foundation Day i.e. on Sunday.

Kathak by Harsihta Sharma from Indore , organised by Ustad Allauddin Khan Sangeet Akademi will be held on November 2.

A lecture on Valmiki’s Ramayana and kathak dance by Ananya Gaur will be conducted at Kalidas Sanskrit Akademi , Ujjain on November 3 and 10.

The performance of Char Bait, by female artistes and musical performance under the direction of Vaishali Gupta will be organised by Urdu Akademi and Sahitya Kademi on November 4 and 5.

Aadivasi Lokkala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi will organise folk and tribal dance on November 6 and 8 while Kala Akademi will organise the performance of sitarist Smita Nagdev and singer Umesh Kampuwale on November 7 and 9. Bhojpuri Sahitya Akademi and Sahitya Akademi will organise the performance of Rupan Samanta and a discourse on children literature on November 11 and 12. Marathi Akademi will organise the performance of singer Sanjeev Chimlagi on November 13.