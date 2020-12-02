Bhopal: Rang Band's Sufi performances mesmerise the audience at Gamak-3

Bhopal: Rang Band presented some popular sufi songs of Amir Khusro, Allama Iqbal, Bulleh Shah, Irfan Siddiqui, Prasoon Joshi, Maulana Syed Hasan and Muzaffar Warsi at Tribal Museum on Wednesday evening.

It was part of the ongoing Gamak-3, organised by the directorate of culture. The sufi songs ‘Chhap tilak sab chhene mose naina milake’ penned by Amir Khusro, ‘Kabhi e hakikatein muntzar nazar aa liyase mazaz’ (Allama Iqbal), ‘Maula Maula Dararein dararein Bandhein pe maula, maramat mukdar ki kar do maula' (Parsoon Joshi), ‘Allah hu Allah hu’ (Maulana Syed Hasan), and ‘Tu Kuja mann kuja’ by Muzaffar Warsi, won the hearts of the audience. The songs were presented by singers of the band – Mohammed Sazid, Amir Aafiz and Kriti Sood.

The event began with ‘Bismillah tere naam se ki’ written by Irfan Siddiqui and ended with ‘Dama dam mast qalandar’ by Bulleh Shah. Naeem Allahwale accompanied them on table, Waseem Masoom on octopad, Mazammil and Zamir on vocal beautifully.

Mohammed Sazid belongs to Mewati Gharana. He has inherited music and he has been working in the field for 20 years. He sings in seven regional languages; and has performed in different festivals in the country as well as abroad. Amir Hafiz also belongs to Mewati Gharana and has performed in various concerts.

The concert was organised by Madhya Pradesh Urdu Akademi which was also streamed live on social media platforms of the culture department.