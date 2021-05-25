Bhopal: Random samplings as a punishment for loiterers

BHOPAL: Random sampling has been intensified as a punishment for those who are spotted moving without any valid reason in the state capital to check the spread of corona. Wherever the police have spotted such peopleóessentially loiterersóthey have facilitated random sampling of the rule-breakers. From door-to- door sampling to sampling through mobile unitsóthis campaign is being carried on on a war footing in the state capital to minimise the number of corona cases and infection.

At Kilol Park (Kamla Park), with the help of two doctorsóDr Akansha and Dr Pujaóthe administration has conducted random sampling of 190 people who were spotted moving around without any valid reason. Similarly, in other parts of the city, random samplings were conducted.

Besides, mobile units have already been pressed into service in all the pockets of the state capital for sample collection for Covid testing from the rural, as well as urban, areas.