Bhopal: Random samplings as a punishment for loiterers

BHOPAL: Random sampling has been intensified as a punishment for those who are spotted moving without any valid reason in the state capital to check the spread of corona. Wherever the police have spotted such peopleóessentially loiterersóthey have facilitated random sampling of the rule-breakers. From door-to- door sampling to sampling through mobile unitsóthis campaign is being carried on on a war footing in the state capital to minimise the number of corona cases and infection.
At Kilol Park (Kamla Park), with the help of two doctorsóDr Akansha and Dr Pujaóthe administration has conducted random sampling of 190 people who were spotted moving around without any valid reason. Similarly, in other parts of the city, random samplings were conducted.
Besides, mobile units have already been pressed into service in all the pockets of the state capital for sample collection for Covid testing from the rural, as well as urban, areas.
DME minister Vishwas Sarang had stressed the importance of the entire exercise to minimise the number of corona case within a week before the graded unlock in the state capital begins on June 1. Mobile units are working in each and every zone of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in the state capital towards this end.
Micro-containment zones
Formation of micro-containment zones to demarcation of Red, Orange and Green zones is also being conducted in the state capital with the help of BMC teams. Before going in for the graded unlock process, the administration has swung into action for strict implementation of Covid protocols. Close vigil is being maintained on business establishments as traders have not been permitted to open their shops. So, in colonies, shops remain closed, while, earlier, in the morning hours, shops used to sell grocery items with half their shutters down.
