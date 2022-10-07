Bhopal: Random inspection at fair price shops on anvil

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fair price shops across the state will be inspected on a random basis to ensure transparency in distribution of ration, said principal secretary Food and Supplies Faiz Ahmed Kidwai on Friday.

Kidwai said, “To ensure transparency in inspection, officers of revenue, cooperative and other departments will also be included in the inspection team in coordination with the district collector.”

He said food grains were being distributed at Re 1 per kg to eligible families under National Food Security Act from fair price shops. Similarly, he said, free food grains were being distributed under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. Apart from this, sugar was being distributed to Antyodaya families and salt to all eligible families.

He said the assessment during the inspection of the fair price shop would be recorded on the spot in M Ration Mitra portal whose login and password have been given to the staff of the Food Department. Each team will have to inspect 4 fair price shops mentioned against their names.

