Bhopal: ‘Ram Temple, Jai-Veeru, Freebies Meant To Distract Focus From Basic Concerns’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The poll campaign for the ensuing Vidhan Sabha polls in the state is focused on Jai and Veeru, Ram Mandir, Ladli Behna and other similar irrelevant issues. Back-breaking prices, rising unemployment, growing pollution, poor education and healthcare facilities and other concerns of the common man do not figure in the campaign. The Free Press asked some voters in the city why that was so and whether it was good for the public.

This was what they said:

How is Mandir an achievement?

Why do we choose our representatives? So that they fulfil our basic needs; so that they make good and proper use of the money we pay as taxes; so that they ensure that we get clean drinking water, smooth roads and quality medical care.

But what do we find?

Our representatives mainly talk about emotive issues. They pit Hindus against Muslims. They try to get our votes by offering us freebies. Just tell me why the government should get involved in building a temple, why should it count temple as its achievement. Religion is our personal affair and religious leaders are there to guide us. I don’t want politicians to talk about temples.

-Anshu Gupta, social activist

Freebies culture

Over the past 10 years, a freebies culture has taken hold of the country. The government of Delhi inaugurated it and slowly, political parties across the country realised that it was a powerful tool to win votes. Freebies culture became a superhit. Now, the aam admi has got used to freebies. So why should the politicians talk about issues like health and education? They know that the freebies will fetch them victory in the polls. So, they are not talking about the basic issues. It is obvious that they will only talk about things that will bring them victory.

-Dr Satyakant Trivedi, consultant psychiatrist

People have become wiser

This is not something new. This has been happening for decades. Our politicians have been using emotive issues to win votes for years and years. The concerns of you and I have been missing from poll campaigns for long. So, there is nothing new in this. What is new is that the people have seen through the game of the politicians. They have realised that the politicians have been fooling them. The Covid-19 pandemic has made the people understand that hospitals are more important than temples and mosques. This time, people are not going to fall into their trap.

- Asma Khan, youth activist

We have to decide

Their main focus is on the weaknesses of each other. They have no time to talk about price rise and unemployment. They are not bothered that doctorates are working for Rs 8,000 per month in call centres. They are not bothered that the quality of healthcare in public hospitals is so poor that people have to pay huge bills in private hospitals. They are trying to lure us with lollipops of freebies. We have to decide whether we will allow them to succeed.

-Dr Shailendra Dubey, dentist