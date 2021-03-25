Bhopal: Rajput gets power of rotation in transport dept after 2 years, allegations of corruption were made over posting to check-posts

BHOPAL: Transport minister Govind Rajput has been given the right to rotate the inspectors, constables and other officials posted to enforcement wing of the department.

The transport department is the most of defamed one in the state. In the transport department, rotation is done in posting of officials to check-posts, flying squads and to other offices. A rule has been made to change posting of officials in every six months.

The right to rotation of the officials of the transport department has been with the Chief Minister for the past two years.

Rajput wanted to get that right and was struggling for it. The Chief Minister has handed over this right to Rajput.

There have always been allegations that underhand dealings are done for posting to check-posts. Irregularities have been found in those postings in every government.

According the rotation policy, the officers and employees, against whom departmental inquiries have been instituted; disciplinary action has been taken and complaints lodged in Lokyukta, will not be given field posting.

Despite that, those who are facing corruption cases are being given field posting.

The transport check-posts in the state had been closed following intervention by Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Before the Assembly elections of 2018, the check-posts were reopened. Truck operators always complain of extortion by transport officials at the check-posts.

According to sources, there have been disputes over those postings. There was a dispute between Rajput and the Kamal Nath-led government over the issue.

When the Shivraj-led government returned to power, disputes over those postings began.