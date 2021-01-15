Bhopal: Rajmani Tiwari and troupe present folk dance ‘Dul-Dul Ghori’ at Gamak

BHOPAL: Rajmani Tiwari and troupe from Rewa presented folk dance ‘Dul-Dul Ghori’ at the Tribal Museum in the city on Friday.

It was part of the programme series ‘Gamak,’ organised by the directorate of culture. The folk dance is performed on the occasion of marriage by males. In the dance a hollow case of ghori (mare) is prepared of bamboo sticks. The dancer stands in the hollow place and dances (depicts various movements of mare). There is also a joker in women clothing. People sing folk songs during the dance.

Pramod Sahu accompained him on harmonium, Rohan Verma on dholak, Ravendra Mishra on tabla, Ramhit saket on Nagariya, Mithun Saket on Khajini and Jagannath Saket on jhanjh.

Besides, Kapil Chaurasiya and troupe from Sagar Bundeli presented folk songs. He presented Esuri Chaukadiya Vandana, Hardaul Lala Geet, Jevnar Geet, Shringar Geet, Panihari Geet and Bamboolia Geet. He ended with Khayal song Jage naiya Bhola jaga hari jage na. Ramesh Chaurasiya accompanied him on dholak, Ganesh Prasad Chaurasiya on manjeera, Rakesh Kataraya on table, Manoj Shilpkar on flute, Vijay Badwani on Bainjo and Ritesh Chaurasiya on Nagadiya.

Adivasi Lokkala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi organised the event which was also streamed live on the social media pages of the culture department