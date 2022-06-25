e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Rajeev Verma praises staging style of “Idgah”

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The story "Idgah" by Munshi Premchand was performed at Narmada Bhawan in association with Sangeet Natak Academy, New Delhi.

The characters of children were played by children themselves and the characters of elders were played likewise.

Along with children’s performances that captivated the audience, songs also played an important role in the play.

Bishna Chouhan, a veteran actress, wrote these songs along with the theatrical adaptation. After a long hiatus, she returned to the stage as Amina, a character from her long acting career.

Well-known film and television actor Rajeev Verma also praised the performance and said, "Bishna Chouhan's writing and imagination made the story more emotional and interesting."

article-image

