Bhopal: Rajeev Singh & Troupe Enchant Audience

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajeev Singh and his troupe presented sufi songs of legendary poets, which won hearts of the audience at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Saturday evening.

It was part of a concert, Fragrance of Sufi Kalam, organised by Maharani Laxmibai Bhopal Public Welfare Committee.

He presented compositions of Amir Khusro, Baba Farid, Majhi Fakir, Bulleshah, Kabir, Meera. Nawab Jung Bahadur’s Hilm and Nazir Akbarabadi's Aadminama were also presented.

About 19 songs were presented in 2.30-hour performance using nine traditional musical instruments including ghama from Pakistan. Aman Malak, Aman Soni, Fardeen Khan, Zaber Alam, Talat Hasan presented vocal recital.

Ravi Rao and Aamir Khan accompanied them on tabla, Prashant Srivastava on dholak, Sarfaraz Pathan on ghama, Arif Khan on banjo and Raees Shah on violin.