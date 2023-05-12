Bhopal: Rajagopal PV honoured with Niwano Peace Prize

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Founder of Ekta Parishad and Gandhian Rajagopal PV received the 40th Niwano Peace Prize for his extraordinary work in the field of justice and peace. President of Niwano Peace Foundation conferred the award at the International House of Japan in Tokyo on Thursday.

After receiving the award, Rajagopal said that peace in the world requires four approaches: non-violent governance, non-violent social action, non-violent economy and non-violent education. He expressed his gratitude to all associates, companions and guides for the award.

He said that the award has been given to him as an individual but he will create a ‘Shanti Kosh’ (Peace Fund) with the amount of about Rs 1.20 crore to help in supporting the four-fold approach to bring peace in different parts of the world.

Read Also Bhopal's Aishwary Pratap Tomar only shooter from MP to qualify for ISSF World Cup in Azerbaijan