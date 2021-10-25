Bhopal: Raja Karan, Namdhari, MP Hockey and Roundglass Punjab in semis of Junior Boys Academy National Hockey Championship-2021

BHOPAL: Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Namdhari XI, MP Hockey Academy and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Academy will play in semi-final matches at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in the city on Tuesday in the 1st Junior Boys Academy National Hockey Championship-2021.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy 10-0 in the first match of the league and Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy 9-0 in the second match. In the third match, MP Hockey Academy defeated Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy by a huge margin of 9-1. In the quarter finals, MP Hockey Academy defeated Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur by a margin of 5-1 to enter the semi-finals.

Now the team of MP is going to face another contender for the title, Roundglass Punjab. This team has reached the semi-finals by defeating Sai Academy Kolkata in a shootout. The semi-final match between the two teams is expected to be exciting. The teams of Raja Karan and Namdhari XI will face each other in the second semi-final.

State Sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has wished the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and other teams to perform well.

Semifinal matches today

· Raja Karan Hockey Academy vs Namdhari XI, from 8:00 am

· Round Glass Punjab vs M.P. Hockey Academy from 3:00pm

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 08:32 PM IST