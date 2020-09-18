Bhopal: Raised in 1966 as a Mountain Division in Rangiya, 'Shahbaaz Division’ commemorated on the 55th Raising Day

BHOPAL: Raised on 18 Sep 1966 as a Mountain Division in Rangiya, ‘Shahbaaz Division’ commemorated on the 55th RAISING DAY on Friday.

Over the last nearly fifty-four years, the formation has carved out a special niche for itself as the bastion of professional excellence and proved its mettle in all spheres of combat readiness as the spearhead of Indian Army.

The Division has participated in all major operations since its raising and in the 1971 war, made significant forays in the Shakargarh bulge. During Operation PAWAN, the formation acquitted itself with distinction and earned rave reviews for its high standards of professionalism and its role in ushering in peace and tranquility in its area of operations.

To honor the valiant sacrifice of the fallen, a solemn wreath-laying ceremony was conducted at the Shahbaaz War Memorial. Major General PBS Lamba, General Officer Commanding, Shahbaaz Division, congratulated all ranks on this auspicious occasion. He also exhorted them to maintain a high state of operational preparedness at all times.