Bhopal: Rain Wrecks Recently Repaired Roads In City  

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rains have brought the city's recently repaired roads back to square one. These rain-battered roads have to be repaired before Ganesh Visarjan. The Public Works Department (PWD), which is responsible for the maintenance and repair of most of the city roads and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been now tasked with fixing the affected roads.

The roads, particularly those leading to notified ghats for idol immersion, such as Prempura Ghat, Shahpura, Khatlapura, 5 number bus stop pond, and Rani Kamlapati Ghat will have to be repaired on priority.

Heavy spell of rains have played havoc on the city roads maintained by the PWD as well as BMC. Roads in areas like Jahangirabad, Jawahar Chowk, Nehru Nagar, Bittan Market, Subhash School, Jyoti Talkies Square, Moti Masjid road have been especially affected by the recent downpours.

PWD Engineer-in-Chief RK Mehra stated that roads used for idol immersion procession will be repaired on priority. “The second spell of heavy rains damaged most of the roads. We have to repair all of them. For other roads a survey is being done and reports will be submitted by September 20,” the official said. Quote Roads under BMC jurisdiction, particularly those on immersion routes, will be repaired on priority. Nidhi Singh, additional commissioner, BMC