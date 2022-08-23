Bhopal rain woes: Clear all encroachment from drains, nullah, UAD minister tells officials

Waterlogging in Naya Basera , Korta in Bhopal on Monday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development and Housing Minister and Bhopal district in-charge Minister Bhupendra Singh has instructed to remove encroachment from drains and nullah. There should be a proper drainage system in colonies, the minister added. He instructed while reviewing the situation arising out of heavy rains in Bhopal on Tuesday.

UAD minister Singh has directed the Principal Secretary Urban Development and Housing to demolish the old dilapidated houses built by the Housing Board at Aishbagh, Nehru Nagar etc. in Bhopal. These dilapidated houses are prone to collapse and may lead to loss of life.

Minister Singh said that in place of the old residential units which have become dilapidated, new residential and commercial units constructed by the Housing Board should prepare a policy proposal regarding giving them to the lease holder or the occupier at the earliest.

UAD minister Singh said that after the floods, ensure the availability of pure water for drinking. There should be regular drinking water supply in all areas. After the flood water recedes, carry out a campaign in the affected areas and get them cleaned.

Collector Avinash Lavania informed that the team of Municipal Corporation and Energy Department worked in good coordination. There was no casualty during this period.

Superintending Engineer, Central Zone Electricity Distribution Company, Zahid Khan informed that there are 484 feeders in Bhopal city, out of which 80 percent feeders were closed due to heavy rains and falling of trees. Electricity supply has been started in about 80 percent feeders till late night and 100 percent feeders till Tuesday afternoon. Employees were also called from nearby districts on Monday. About 250 employees were working together with safety and vigilance.