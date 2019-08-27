Bhopal: Rain to batter cities for few more days

BHOPAL: More heavy rains are expected to lash cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Khargone, Dhar, Hoshangabad and Ratlam for the next 48 hours. As predicted by Skymet Weather, the state capital continued to experience the sporadic light rain on Monday, recording 20mm rainfall.

During the last 24 hours, Ashok Nagar and Sagar recorded heavy showers. The intensity remained mainly light to moderate with one or two heavy spells in few parts of the state.

Ashok Nagar recorded 90mm, Panna 60mm, Depalpur 80mm while Petlawad, Alipur and Sagar each recorded 70mm rainfall. According to meteorologists, the low-pressure area has shifted over Northeast MP.

This system will move further in the westerly direction giving fairly widespread rain and thundershower activities in many more parts of the state.

As monsoon continues to remain active in the state, heavy showers would keep lashing Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain during the coming days. The intensity would comparatively be more over the western districts of the state as compared to east MP for the next 24 hours.

Rains may taper over the eastern districts however west MP would continue to get good rains for some more days. By August 28, the rainfall activities would start decreasing from the entire state and relief would be seen from heavy rains.