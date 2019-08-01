Bhopal: Rain spells to continue in Malwa, Chambal, Bundelkhand regions

BHOPAL:The ongoing rain spell across the state is not going to halt for next 24 hours, said Meteorological department. The spell of rains in districts of Central India may shift to Malwa, Bundelkhand and some districts of Chambal.

MeT has issued warning of heavy rains in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Guna, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Sheopurkalan, Sagar, Chatarpur, Morena, Khargone, Khandwa, Panna, Damoh, Alirajpur, Satna and Ratlam districts in the coming time.

The spell of rains will continue in Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sehore, Datia and some more districts. Most of the districts of Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, Hoshangabad and Jabalpur divisions registered rains on Wednesday. Lakhnadaun registered 12 cms rains while Amarwara, Hoshangabad and Silwani registered 9 cms and Udaipura, Bhopal and Bareli got 7 cms of rains. A low pressure area created on North-East of the state might bring heavy rains in Guna area too.

The weather of Bhopal turned pleasant with continuous rains. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 25.3 degrees Celsius which was 5 degree less than normal.

Minimum temperature was 22.8 degrees Celsius. There was difference of just 2.5 degrees Celsius in day and night temperatures.