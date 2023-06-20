Bhopal: Rain Spell Turns Weather Pleasant; Max Temperature Drops | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sharp drop in day temperature was recorded in Bhopal and other places following a spell of light rain on Monday.

Gwalior recorded a sharp drop of 7.7 degrees Celsius drop in day temperature which settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius. Bhopal day temperature stood at 34.2 degrees Celsius after a drop of 4.6 degrees Celsius. Rewa and Sidhi ,however, experience heat waves.

Yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain in Gwalior, Chambal divisions and districts including Mandsaur, Neemuch and Rajgarh. For the next three days, we can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of northern Madhya Pradesh including Gwalior, Guna, Tikamgarh, Datia, Sheopur, and Ashoknagar, said weatherman. The Meteorological department has issued an advisory for water logging in low lying areas.

Rain and thundershower are likely in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Dhar, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari.

In last 24 hours, Ratlam recorded 70mm rainfall while Sheopurkalan and Bamori recorded 30mm rainfall. Nagod and Shivpuri recorded 20mm each.

According to the meteorological department, Rajasthan has been witnessing intense weather activities. Rains shifted from Gujarat to southern parts of Rajasthan as remnants of Biparjoy also moved. Western parts of the state thereafter saw some rainfall activities. There will be a marginal shift toward Madhya Pradesh.

