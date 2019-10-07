Bhopal: Rain renders city water bodies squeaky-clean

Bhopal: The heavy rain in the state may have entailed loss to farmers but it has sponged down the water bodies in the state capital. The rain has turned the lakes squeaky-clean by freeing them from the dirt that accumulated in those water bodies for years, says Pollution Control Board.

Although the shadows of autumn accompanied by a little rain are slowly lengthening, the water bodies in the city glisten like silver under the blue sky. A sample survey by PCB states that the pollution level in the water bodies has decreased by 20% this year.

The water samples, gathered from five Ghats of various lakes in the city, reveal that the level of contamination has not risen this year even if the idols of Ganesh were immersed in those water bodies.

The samples were taken from Khatlapura, Bairagarh, Prempura, Shahpura Ghats and from Kaliyasot dam. Nevertheless, the heavy rain has done in the pollution level in those lakes this year.

The PCB officials were happy about the excessive rain that has rendered the water bodies, spic and span.

The level of turbidity, COD, BOD, suspended solid, dissolve solid and total solid, which are the parameters to judge the quality of water, has settled down. The samples were taken on the basis of these parameters.

The sample examination of pollution level was done before the immersion of idols of Ganesh and immediately after that. It was found that the filth has settled down, and the trend has impressed the PCB officials.

An official Sangeeta Dani said after the gates of the dams were open because of heavy rainfall, the filth that remained at the bed of those water bodies went out, leading the lakes as sparkling as a new pin.

Regional officer of PCB AA Mishra said the rainfall led to the clean-up of water bodies and to decreasing their pollution level.

By Kumar Ankur