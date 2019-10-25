Bhopal: Rain plays spoilsport; diyas sold at double the price

BHOPAL: The prices of earthen articles like diyas and clay idols have doubled this year. Extended stay of Monsoon and excessive rains is to be blamed for the increase price of the clay articles. The potters this year are demanding Rs 50 for 25 diyas. Last year the same number of earthen lamps were available for Rs 20 only.

Similarly, the prices of clay idols of deities have also gone up. The idol range starts from Rs 200 and goes upto Rs500 depending on the size and decoration. Other items like batasa and sugar candies too have become expensive than last year. The decorative terracotta articles, which sells like hot cakes during the festivals too have become costly. However, despite the high price, they are finding favours with Diwali shoppers.

The vendors explained that due to rains that continued till October, the potters could not make diyas on time and now whatever are available are being sold on higher rates. The vendors had to bring clay articles from other states like Kolkata and this has added to the transportation cost.

The rates are almost same throughput the city and so there are no bargaining. Last year, there was competitive market so people bargained used to negotiate over rates.