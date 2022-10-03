e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Rain likely on Dussehra in Madhya Pradesh

The formation of another system may bring another spell of rain in the state by October 10.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 10:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain is likely to occur on Dussehra in the state. Active monsoon conditions due to low pressure areas over Bay of Bengal will prevail in the state till October 5. Further movement of this system will extend the rainfall belt, which will be intense and large spread, over north Madhya Pradesh.

The formation of another system may bring another spell of rain in the state by October 10. Monsoon period may extend in the state.

According to meteorological department, rain is likely to occur in Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Satna, Shahdol, Anuppur, Umaria, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Dindori, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Khandwa, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Burhanpur, Ratlam and Mandsaur in next 24 hours.

Cyclonic circulation exists over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal. Another cyclonic circulation is over north-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas.

The depression over Madhya Pradesh will now move towards Rajasthan where heavy rain may occur in next two days. Heavy rain is also possible in some parts of Uttar Pradesh including northern districts of Gujarat.

