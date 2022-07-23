Bhopal: Rain lashes city leading to waterlogging; tree uprooted

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Moderate to heavy rain lashed the state capital on Friday evening leading to waterlogging on many roads. Waterlogging posed problems to commuters in negotiating traffic on potholed roads.

A tree was uprooted at 5 No Bus Stop. Nonetheless, no casualty has been reported, according to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Major roads like Hamidia Road, Bhopal Talkies, Central Library, Budhwara, Itwara, Joyti Talkies, Police Control Room (Jahangirabad), Banganga were waterlogged.

Yellow alert for heavy rain up to 115mm rainfall has been issued in Gwalior and Chambal divisions and Raisen, Rajgarh, Betul, Anuppur, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh districts. Lightning is likely in Rewa, Sagar, Bhopal, Narmadapura, Gwalior, Chambal divisions.

According to the meteorological department, monsoon trough is passing through Gwalior, Ganganagar, Hisar, Aligarh, Kanpur, Varanasi, Daltonganj, Jamshedpur, Digha then East south-eastwards to Northeast Bay of Bengal.

A Western Disturbance is over East Afghanistan and adjoining areas. Another Western Disturbance is over Himachal Pradesh and adjoining areas as a cyclonic circulation.

A cyclonic circulation is over Jharkhand and adjoining area extending up to 5.8 Km above mean sea. A trough is extending from South interior Karnataka to Comorin area.

As many as 13 districts of the state have recorded deficit rainfall till Friday, according to a meteorological department report. Four Districts in West MP (Alirajpur, Jhabua, Bhind & Datia) while 9 districts in East MP (Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Singrauli, Katni, Umaria & Dindori) received 'less than normal' rainfall, along with 1 district (Sidhi) at 'large deficient' in the season.

The overall state, however, recorded 18% surplus rainfall. West division recorded 43% surplus while East division recorded 8% deficit rainfall in the state. The state recorded 410.1mm while normal rainfall is 347.7mm. The East division recorded 362.4mm rainfall while normal rainfall is 392.6mm. West division recorded 446.7mm rainfall while its normal rainfall is 313.2mm rainfall.