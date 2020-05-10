Bhopal: Rain, gusty wind lash city; disrupt power supply

A brief spell of moderate rain with gusty wind lashed state capital disrupting power supply in many areas on Saturday.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB) teams were pressed into service to remove trees that fell onto roads and restore power supply. Power supply hit many colonies for hours.

The rain, however, provided instant relief to denizens from the scorching heat as it was hottest day of current summer as state capital recorded 42.9 degree Celsius which was 2.3 degree Celsius above normal. Mercury oscillated between 41 and 42 degree Celsius for the last one week in the state capital.

As per BMC call centre, gusty wind uprooted trees at many places in the state capital like Karond (Pipal Chorwaha); Sector-A, Indrapuri; Durga Mandir (Ashoka Garden); Gyanodya School (Bag Mugalia) and other places. These trees broke the power supply line in many areas leading to power cut. However, no incident of hoardings falling was reported.

This sudden rain with gusty wind was attributed to multiple factors like high temperature in Bhopal, a trough is passing through southern parts of country to central-west part of state and circular movement over Rajasthan. So, all these factors caused this rain, the weather department said.

Senior Meteorological department officer GD Mishra said, “Main reason for the rain is trough which is passing through Central-Western part of the state. It is also responsible for high temperature and this is reason, Bhopal recorded 43 degree Celsius. It is temporary phase. There will be no relief from scorching heat in the coming days.”