Bhopal: Rain god smiles on city, reservoirs brimming

Bhopal: The abundant rains this season have allayed all the fears of looming water shortage in the state capital. The city, which was staring at water scarcity a few weeks ago has witnessed bounteous rainfall with almost all water bodies brimming. If the rain god continues to shower the blessings, soon the gates of Kerwa dam would be open in next few says.

Upper Lake, the lifeline of Bhopal, is merely three feet below its maximum level. The water level in the lake rose by 1-feet on Wednesday and stood at 1663.35 feet. Before the rains, the water level in the lake was recorded 1657 feet and within a week, it is merely 3 feet away from the full tank level.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) are hopeful that by end of August the upper lake will reach its full tank level (FTL) of 1666.80 feet.

Water level in Kolar was recorded at 447.00 meters on Wednesday, around 1.1 meter more it stood a day before. It is yet 15 meters away from its full tank level (FTL).

The water level in the Kerwa dam is only 1 feet below its maximum level. The gates of Kerwa dam will be opened if the water level rises above the FTL, which is 510 meters. On Wednesday the water level was 509 meters. If rain continues to bless the city, the siphons gates of the dam would be opened to release the excess water.