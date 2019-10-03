Bhopal: Rain clouds slowly melting away, rain may still fall

BHOPAL: The rain-soaked clouds are slowly melting away. The barred clouds have begun to bloom the soft dying day. The season of mellow mists is in the air to herald the month of festivities. Rain may still fall as predicts the weather office.

Nevertheless, since nature abounds in every kind of wits and every kind of mysteries, weatherman can barely foretell anything about her.

In June, when MP registered deficient rainfall, it seemed the dim-eyed draught was staring on the state and that it would be an El Nino year, similar to 2014-16.

Those years saw an extraordinary rise in temperature of the equatorial Pacific Ocean, which immersed the monsoon in India. When the weather experts wrote off this year’s monsoon, nature smiled. In July, the cloudy sky brought cheers, and it rained, though less than required.

Nevertheless, in August, nature’s hands accorded her lute’s music to the rain. It went on, on and on. The Upper Lake has been full to the brim, and the city has so far received 1,286mm rainfall which is more than 630mm that it recorded last year. The gates of Bhadbhada dam were open 25 times, which was a record of sort in 40 years.

The weather office that predicted deficient rainfall in May now says the time to bid adieu to monsoon has yet to come. It means the rain may still fall till the middle of this month when preparations for Diwali will begin.

Once the festival is over, winter will set in. The white clouds that fetch the message of winter have yet to betray to the autumnal dryness. So the Bhopalites have to go without the usual sunny autumn, the month of festivities.

The Durga Puja committees have already felt the pinch of it. They have spent huge money on dolling up the Pandals across the city where the idols of Goddess Durga have been installed.

Nevertheless, unusual rain has disappointed them as well as the residents who flock to the Puja Pandals to have a glimpse of the idols and that of the lights and of decoration.

Excess rainfall has also brought miseries to thousands of people across the state. It has ravaged crops worth crores of rupees. Many areas are still under water.

Nevertheless, it has recharged the underground water table and increased the flow of rivers, streams and rivulets. Good Ravi-spring crop is in the offing. Hence, the loss is temporary.

By Arup Chakraborty