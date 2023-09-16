Bhopal: Rain Batters City, Waterlogging In Many Areas

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall lashed state capital on Friday as it rained throughout the day. It was first time in current season that it rained for the whole day in Bhopal. Bhopal recorded 47mm rainfall from morning till evening.

Despite heavy rain, Bhopal has received 28% less than normal rain. Bhopal recorded 653.1mm while normal rainfall is 905.7mm. The water level of lakes and dams has risen though.

Heavy rain started in morning and continued for 30 minutes. This led to waterlogging in many areas. School and college going students faced problems while boarding buses.

Though water drained out in some areas, many localities faced problems due to heavy rainfall. Power cuts were frequent in Professor Colony, Shyamla Hills, New Market, Civil Lines and other areas. A tree fell down on truck. However, no casualty was reported.

People had to wade through waterlogged Samantar Road (Nadra Bus stand) and Hamidia Road (Guru Nanak Marg).

Rainfall was heavy in Karond, Hoshangabad Road, Raisen Road, Chhola, Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Bairagarh), Ashoka Garden, Kolar Satellite Township. After 2 pm, heavy rain occurred again, which continued for a long time. Rainfall was heavy in the evening too. Roads were waterlogged in Bairgarh and Kolar areas.

Water level in Bhopal

Water reservoirs Level Full Tank Level

Upper Lake 1664.15ft 1666.8ft

Kolar Dam 458.57m 462.2m

Kerwa Dam 508.7m 509.93m

Kaliasot Dam 503.2m 505.67m

