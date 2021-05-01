Bhopal: Railways increases 20 beds along with six ventilators

BHOPAL: The Railways has increased 20 beds at the Railway Hospital, Nishatpura, with six ventilators for Covid patients. Along with the installation of these six ventilators, the Railways has added facilities of oxygen for Covid patients at the Nishatpura Railway Hospital.

DRM Udai Bornwanker said that the number of beds had been increased at the Railway Hospital. The patients are under the supervision of pulmonologist Dr Pankaj Maheshwari.

Around 1,285 railway employees have tested positive for Covid-19 and 819 out of them have been discharged. The remaining 421 railway employees are still undergoing medical treatment. Similarly, 520 family members of railway employees have been found Covid-positive and 324 of them have been discharged. The remaining 177 are still undergoing medical treatment at the Railway Hospital.

Besides, 20 isolation coaches have been readied at Platform No. 6 at Bhopal railway station. Twenty-one asymptomatic have been admitted to these isolation coaches. A Covid control cell has been established at Platform No. 6. The contact number of the Covid control cell is 9752413476 and 9479981845. Regarding safety of the patients, contact 9752413475.