 Bhopal: Railway station’s new building to be dedicated today
Bhopal: Railway station’s new building to be dedicated today

The new building has been connected to two foot overbridges and has four escalators and two lifts.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Newly constructed building of Bhopal Railway station will be dedicated to public on Sunday. Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur and Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang will be chief guests.

According to railway officials, new building has been constructed along platform number 1 at the cost of Rs 20 crore. The new building has been connected to two foot overbridges and has four escalators and two lifts. There is drive-in and parking facility as well.

Most facilities are on ground floor. There will be ticket counters, inquiry counter, cloak room, selfie-point. The space for the commercial utility area is on the ground floor.

