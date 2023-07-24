Bhopal: Rail Traffic Restored After 10 Hrs, No Casualty Reported

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A goods train derailed between Narsinghpur and Kareli stations, which disrupted rail traffic on the route, an official said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident, which took place at around 11.30 pm on Saturday in Narsinghpur district, West Central Railway's chief public relations officer Rahul Shrivastava said.

Traffic on Jabalpur-Itarsi up line was affected due to the derailment. It was completely restored by 9.30 am on Sunday, the official said.

The brake van (last wagon) of the goods train derailed between Narsinghpur and Kareli stations, the official said. "We diverted trains from down line (Itarsi to Jabalpur) after the incident. The traffic on the up line has now been completely restored," he said. Itarsi is one of the busiest railway junctions in the country.

Some trains going to destination via this section were diverted and some were rescheduled.

Trains run re-scheduled and diverted

1- Jabalpur-Rani Kamlapati Vande Bharat Express and Jabalpur-Rani Kamlapati Janshatabdi Express were rescheduled for 2 hours from Jabalpur station.

2- Danapur-Secunderabad Express diverted via Jabalpur-Kachhpura-Gondia-Nagpur.

3- Raxaul-Secunderabad Express was diverted via Jabalpur- Kachhpura-Gondia-Nagpur.

4- Patna-Vasco da Gama Express diverted via Katni-Bina-Bhopal-Itarsi route.

5- Chhapra-Surat Express diverted via Katni-Bina-Bhopal-Itarsi.

6- Varanasi-Mysore Bi-Weekly Express diverted via Katni-Katni Mudwara-Bina-Bhopal-Itarsi.

7- Gorakhpur-Pune Weekly Express diverted via Katni-Katni Mudwara-Bina-Bhopal-Itarsi.

