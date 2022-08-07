Bhopal: Rail coach restaurant comes up at Itarsi station

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Railways opened a rail coach restaurant at Itarsi station on Saturday. The restaurant built at Itarsi Railway Station will provide high quality food round-the-clock to rail passengers and the general public. Various delicacies from Maharashtra like Misal Pav, Vada Pav, South Indian staple Idli, Dosa, a variety of North Indian cuisine, Rajasthani thali, ice-cream etc can be savoured at this restaurant, according to the railway officials.

In this series, a contract has been signed with M/s Piyush Traders, Mumbai under non-fare revenue policy through open tender for setting up Rail Coach Restaurant at Itarsi for a period of 5 years.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Bandyopadhyay got the restaurant inaugurated by parcel porter Rambai. After visiting the restaurant, he took stock of the facilities/services available there. He expressed satisfaction with the decor of the restaurant and the arrangements made to cater the customers.

Additional divisional railway manager Rashmi Diwakar, senior divisional commercial manager Priyanka Dixit along with other senior officers and director of the Rail Coach Restaurant Rakesh Bhatnagar were present on the occasion.