Bhopal: Raid on excise commissioner an act of intra-departmental rivalry ?

BHOPAL: The raid on excise commissioner Alok Khare is seen as an act of departmental rivalry. Police have seized papers which reveal business relation of the official with a cabinet minister of Kamal Nath government.

The papers contain the names politicians of present government as well as names of politicians of previous BJP government and also of bureaucrats.

During the BJP regime a fake challan scam came to fore in which the assistant commissioner Sanjiv Dubey was transferred from Indore and Alok Khare was posted in his place. He was transferred after the opposition raised the issue, now Khare is investigating the fake challan scam.

Sources claimed that someone from the department had complained the matter to the Lokayukta police. The state government had transferred many of the officers recently, but Alok remained intact at his post in Indore. He used to live in Bhopal and would visit Indore for few days, but none of the senior officers were in position to question him.

It was claimed that he is having good connection with the politicians and also with the bureaucrats. The son of a senior cabinet minister was also in contact with Alok and they were planning a huge business, revealed the papers sized from his premises, police said.

Some papers related to transactions have also been found which indicates that Khare used to distribute money to various officers every month. The papers related to a liquor trader have also come to fore.

Purpose of luxury bungalow: A fact also came in light about the luxury bungalow situation in Raisen city, usually the bungalow remained closed and no one visits the house. Only few of the caretakers were looking after the house. The police are probing as to what use the house had to Khare.

The stash: Police have seized papers from the charted accountant in Gwalior. So far a commercial place in C-21 Mall worth Rs 1 crore, a plot in Danish Kunj, fix deposit of Rs 75 lakh in ICICI Bank. a office inventory of Rs 2.70 lakh in Indore and a Plot in IDA scheme no 71, 4000 square foot plot at Satai road in Chattarpur have come to fore. The bank accounts of Alok and Meenakshi Khare and their lockers have been seized. His residential premises have been secured and a search will be done their on Wednesday.