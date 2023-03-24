Bhopal: Rahul’s LS membership cancellation generates lot of political heat in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Torrid summer is still a few days away from now, but the political mercury in Madhya Pradesh has shot up after the cancellation of Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership.

Seven months are left for the assembly election when din of campaigning will be heard, but the issue of Rahul Gandhi has generated a lot of noise right now. The loss of Rahul’s Lok Sabha membership seems to have infused energy into the Congress.

Many leaders of the party are making strategy to deal with the situation. The state party leaders are in touch with the party high command. After getting direction from the party’s central leadership, the state party leaders may launch an agitation in the state. They want to take advantage of the issue in the state, so they are planning for it.

As you sow, so shall you reap: Chouhan

BJP and Congress leaders are making statements at one another. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “As you sow, so shall you reap.” Besides being a liar, Rahul is an immature politician, he said, adding that the Gandhi family is arrogant.

Modi govt is scared of Rahul: Nath

Former chief minister Kamal Nath said the Central government had crossed all limits of hatching conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi. Modi government is scared of Rahul, he said. The same conspiracy was hatched against Indira Gandhi, but she became stronger, Nath said.

BJP has nothing to do: VD

BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma said the party had nothing to do with the issue. The judiciary has found him (Rahul) guilty and Lok Sabha has cancelled his (Rahul’s) membership, he said. Whosoever is involved in such things should get punishment, Sharma said.

Step of tyrannical ruler: Pachouri

Former MPCC president Suresh Pachouri said it was the step of a dictator, but the Congress will fight it out in courts and on roads. Rahul is fighting for truth, and the party is with him, Pachouri said.