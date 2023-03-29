 Bhopal: Rahul has become 'Rahu' of Congress, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
On one hand country is enjoying Amrit Kaal, but on the other hand, the Congress is passing through Rahu Kaal, said Chouhan.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 11:07 PM IST
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday that Rahul Gandhi had become ‘Rahu’ for the Congress.

Chouhan made the statement on Rahul’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha and on vacating his house.

On the one hand, the country is enjoying Amrit Kaal, but on the other hand, the Congress is passing through Rahu Kaal, Chouhan said.

Rahul has offended the people of OBC category, Chouhan said, adding that he lost the membership of Lok Sabha and his house, but if he does not tender an apology to OBC, the Congress will be reduced to rubble.

The leaders, who are slaves to the Gandhi-Nehru family, are out to make Rahul a national leader, Chouhan said.

According to Chouhan, Rahul is the weakest leader of his family besides being arrogant and irresponsible. Instead of Satyagraha Yatra, he should take out Maafi Yatra, Chouhan said.

Chouhan further said that the action taken against Rahul was legal and that the Congress’s Satyagraha lacked people’s support, because Kamal Nath himself was missing from the agitation.

Rahul has always courted controversies, and that the Congress offended the Dalits and OBC people which is clear from the statement of Rahul, Chouhan said.

