e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Rahul Gandhi’s canvassing in Gujarat will yield no major results, says Narottam Mishra

Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi’s canvassing in Gujarat will yield no major results, says Narottam Mishra

BJP coming to power once again in Gujarat with two-third majority says Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 10:52 PM IST
article-image
Narottam Mishra | File Photo
Follow us on

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra has said BJP is going to form a government once again in Gujarat. Taking shots at Rahul Gandhi’s proposed visit to Gujarat for Assembly election campaigning purposes, the BJP leader said the visit of Rahul Gandhi would not yield any major result, and on the contrary, the only change would be that BJP would regain power with two third majority in the state .

While interacting with media persons here, the home minister said he during his visit to Gujarat had seen the prevailing wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People are satisfied with the development and with public welfare works and for this they will once again vote BJP to power in the state, said Mishra.

Even Dr Yogendra Yadav who joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has accepted that BJP will be voted to power again in Gujarat, said the home minister.  

Rubbishing the Congress’ allegation over law and order issue in the state, the home minister said that it was Congress which is bent upon disturbing law and order in the state.

Read Also
Bhopal: More power to gram sabha; PESA Act comes into force in Madhya Pradesh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: President to attend SHGss Conference today

Bhopal: President to attend SHGss Conference today

Bhopal: MP is going to see rapid development, says President Murmu

Bhopal: MP is going to see rapid development, says President Murmu

Bhopal: B.Com student suicide, Harassment by ex-boyfriend drove girl to take extreme step

Bhopal: B.Com student suicide, Harassment by ex-boyfriend drove girl to take extreme step

Bhopal: Two dengue deaths reported in city

Bhopal: Two dengue deaths reported in city

Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi’s canvassing in Gujarat will yield no major results, says Narottam Mishra

Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi’s canvassing in Gujarat will yield no major results, says Narottam Mishra