Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi’s canvassing in Gujarat will yield no major results, says Narottam Mishra

Narottam Mishra | File Photo

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra has said BJP is going to form a government once again in Gujarat. Taking shots at Rahul Gandhi’s proposed visit to Gujarat for Assembly election campaigning purposes, the BJP leader said the visit of Rahul Gandhi would not yield any major result, and on the contrary, the only change would be that BJP would regain power with two third majority in the state .

While interacting with media persons here, the home minister said he during his visit to Gujarat had seen the prevailing wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People are satisfied with the development and with public welfare works and for this they will once again vote BJP to power in the state, said Mishra.

Even Dr Yogendra Yadav who joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has accepted that BJP will be voted to power again in Gujarat, said the home minister.

Rubbishing the Congress’ allegation over law and order issue in the state, the home minister said that it was Congress which is bent upon disturbing law and order in the state.