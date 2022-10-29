Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi is Chunavi Hindu says Home minister Narottam Mishra

Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was a Chunavi Hindu. As election approaches near, Rahul Gandhi starts visiting temples. As Assembly elections are due in Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi will visit one temple after another.

Narottam Mishra was interacting with media persons at his residence on Saturday. Replying to a question, he denied that any students of government school in Vidisha took admission in madarsa. District administration has ruled out any such incident, Mishra said.

To another query, he said that Maulvi who sexually abused a six-year-old girl studying in madarsa in Khandwa district, was in police custody. It is being investigated whether he committed the act.

The minister shed light on two-day Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers held in Haryana under guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Talking about discussion that took place at the camp, he said Madhya Pradesh government would take pioneering steps like tourism police, construct high rise building on open land of police stations where upper blocks of building will have residential quarters for cops. He said Madhya Pradesh government on Monday would take a big pledge to destroy drug mafia.