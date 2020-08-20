Bhopal: Raghvendra Singh Tomar’s passion for cricket brought him under I-T scanner!

BHOPAL: Owner of Faith Builder, Raghvendra Singh Tomar’s passion for cricket brought him under the scanner of I-T department. He had recently started a state-of-the-art cricket academy in a 15 acre complex.
Tomar hit media limelight when he invited Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar in his much publicized event Faith T-20 tournament. To promote his cricket academy he kept Rs 10 lakh prize for the winning team and Rs 1 lakh for man of the tournament besides scores of other cash prizes.
People estimate his cricket academy’s worth at about Rs 200 crore. It is Bhopal’s first two full size circular cricket grounds with a 70 yards boundary with 8 turf wickets. Two well covered net practice areas with 16 turf wickets of various nature and four hard tiled wickets make it of international level.
Other facilities like huge indoor practice area, high resolution big LED screen, scoreboard, Gym, Swimming pool and Yoga Studio are few significant amenities of this cricket club that attracted everybody’s attention. An International match fit flood lights mounted on high towers is a unique feature which enables it for night cricket.
Moreover, it is facilitated with luxury accommodation for the convenience for the players all around. The FCC Hotel in the academy has 20 luxurious rooms. The academy premise also has a restaurant offering multi-national cuisines.
Luxury of the cricket academy could be judged by the fact that all dressing rooms are air conditioned. Even the match officials room, commentator room, media room are air conditioned. Most of the people who had visited the cricket academy left impressed terming it as avant-garde.
Tomar was also otherwise quite flaunting in nature and used to exercise his clout in most of his business including real estate and cricket.
