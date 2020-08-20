Bhopal: Raghvendra Singh Tomar’s passion for cricket brought him under I-T scanner!

BHOPAL: Owner of Faith Builder, Raghvendra Singh Tomar’s passion for cricket brought him under the scanner of I-T department. He had recently started a state-of-the-art cricket academy in a 15 acre complex.

Tomar hit media limelight when he invited Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar in his much publicized event Faith T-20 tournament. To promote his cricket academy he kept Rs 10 lakh prize for the winning team and Rs 1 lakh for man of the tournament besides scores of other cash prizes.

People estimate his cricket academy’s worth at about Rs 200 crore. It is Bhopal’s first two full size circular cricket grounds with a 70 yards boundary with 8 turf wickets. Two well covered net practice areas with 16 turf wickets of various nature and four hard tiled wickets make it of international level.

Other facilities like huge indoor practice area, high resolution big LED screen, scoreboard, Gym, Swimming pool and Yoga Studio are few significant amenities of this cricket club that attracted everybody’s attention. An International match fit flood lights mounted on high towers is a unique feature which enables it for night cricket.