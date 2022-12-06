e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Rafat Warsi is state Haj committee chairman

Bhopal: Rafat Warsi is state Haj committee chairman

Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department had appointed Deputy Director Dr Nilesh Desai as election officer

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 11:42 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State president of BJP minority cell Rafat Warsi was elected as the chairman of Madhya Pradesh State Haj Committee on Tuesday. He was elected unopposed.

Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department had appointed Deputy Director Dr Nilesh Desai as election officer. The meeting and election process took place at Haj House, Singarcholi.

The government has appointed members in Madhya Pradesh State Haj Committee. Among them, MLAs from Bhopal's central assembly constituency are Arif Masood, Irshad Meo (Ratlam), Bilal Ali (Chhatarpur), Irfan Khan (Gwalior), Qazi Furkan (Bhind), Haider Ali Mahuwala (Indore), Mehmood Khan (Katni), Amir Baksh (Bhopal), Rafat Warsi (Sheopur), Rosena Qureshi (Jabalpur), Jammu Beg (Singrauli) and Shabana Anjum (Sehore).

article-image

