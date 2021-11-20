Bhopal: Radiologist’s wife who died of COVID 19 didn’t have comorbidities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A family member of Rashmi Gupta, who died of Covid recently, claimed that she wasn’t suffering from comorbidities. Therefore, her death shocked her family because she had received both the doses of corona vaccine.

Rashmi Gupta was wife of Dr Rajendra Gupta, a radiologist at JP Hospital here. Dr Gupta and his wife had tested corona positive on November 15. Rashmi Gupta died on intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Dr Rajendra Gupta recovered.

According to medical experts, comorbidities have been main cause of deaths of Covid patients. But this time, Covid patient died after receiving both the doses and showing no symptoms of comorbidities.

Dr Rajiv Gupta, cardiologist at Hamidia hospital and brother of Dr Rajendra Gupta, told Free Press that his sister-in-law Rashmi Gupta who died while undergoing treatment for Covid never had comorbididity. She had only nominal BP problem. She celebrated Diwali with family members as she was fit.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 09:24 PM IST