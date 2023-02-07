e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Questions bring truth about party manifestoes

Promises made by BJP and Congress remain unfulfilled

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Kamal Nath are posing questions at each other over their election manifestoes.

Both are making allegations against each other that they have reneged on the promises. Nevertheless, their posers have brought the truth about the political parties’ declarations to the public just before the elections.

Both the leaders have, so far, given a wide berth to the questions. This clearly indicates that after coming to power, they never gave a serious thought to the promises made.

It happened for the first time in the state that both the parties have ruled within five years. The posers that Chouhan as well as Nath has thrown at each other indicate that the promises they made before the 2018 elections remained unfulfilled.

Chouhan has said that Nath has yet to reply to any of the ten questions that he has, so far, put up. It is, therefore, clear that the Congress is only spreading lies, Chouhan said. He has asked another question about the Congress’s promise to give the farmers Rs 1,000 a month as pension.

On the other hand, Nath has said that Chouhan is running away from the questions. According to Nath, the BJP promised that marginal and small farmers belonging to SC/ST would be included in Annapurna Yojna and provided with seeds. No new names have been included but the SC/ST farmers who used to get the benefits of the scheme were deprived of it.

The Congress leaders are trying to get rid of the issues saying that their government fell within 15 months of its formation; whereas the promises were to be fulfilled in five years. On the contrary, the BJP leaders said they fulfilled more promises than they had made.

The 2023 assembly elections are near. Both the parties will issue manifestoes. The Congress has already started working for it. Nevertheless, the credibility of both the parties over promises is at stake.

