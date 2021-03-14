Bhopal: Quench your thirst with Aftaba this summer, a symbol of excellent craftsmanship

Bhopal: Aftaba, a brass container for storing and pouring liquid, is the second exhibit of the month on official and social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Bhopal.

It is part of latest and popular online series of museums. Collected by museum from Tikamgarh’s Soni community in 1997, its height and circumference are 47 cm and 55 cm respectively.

Museum assistant keeper museum Sudeepa Roy said the pot is made from wax casting followed by intricate design of flora in engraved fashion. The rich design on the pot reveals the mastery over craft acquired by the maker and also shows the economic status of user.

“In India and Middle East Asia, the hot and harsh climate makes a water bearing vessel very important. It was used for cleansing one’s hand before prayer and for washing hands before and after meals. This pot thus was an important part of every aristocratic as well as middle class household,” Roy said.

Museum director Praveen Kumar Mishra said Aftaba is a brass container used for storing or pouring liquids. This large container reveals the socio-economic status of owner as objects depict rich Mughal style engravings showing star, half moon and other floral designs.

The container has a beautiful fish shaped handle and an S shaped dispenser pipe with a tiger head at the end. Sonis are goldsmiths but in Tikamgarh district, they are also involved in manufacture of metal items besides jewellery. They also cast other objects based on user's requirement.