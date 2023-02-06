Bhopal: Qawwali presented to protest against potholed roads

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bagh Mughalia extension sang qawwali on roads on Sunday to protest against lethargic attitude of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) for delay in construction of roads in the locality. They staged protest in ward no 55 in zone 13. They said nothing concrete had been done for construction of roads in last three months. Most roads have become dilapidated. Bagh Mughalia Extension Colony Development Committee president Umashankar Tiwari said, “It is pathetic that roads are not being constructed even after tender has been issued. The material used in construction is substandard. Roads are being built everywhere in Bhopal but in Bagh Mugalia, nothing has been done.” He added that officials have been talking about construction of road in Bagmugalia Extension for 3 months but nothing moved. “The residents sat on the streets and sang qawwali to attract attention of Bhopal Municipal Corporation,” Tiwari said.

