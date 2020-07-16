Bhopal: Pyare Miyan under lens of central investigation agencies

The owner of media house Pyare Miyan accused of rape of minors has come under the scanner of Central Investigation agencies.

The absconding news paper owner Miyan, who was on the run after five girls and a woman filed complaints of rape against him, was arrested in Srinagar on Wednesday. He was brought back to Bhopal on Thursday evening.

Ever since it came to fore that the wanted ‘rapist’ Miyan was holed up in Jammu, the Central Investigation Agencies was on the alert. They are now seeking details of Miyan from PHQ. The police headquarters too in return has sought inputs about his stay in Jammu & Kashmir, his associates who aided his stay in the state. Rumours claimed that he was trying to cross the border and flee to a neighbouring country; the agencies would also look into the angle.

The central investigating agencies as well as state police will also inquire about his possible links with anti social or anti national elements. The police have also found that a huge amount was transferred in his accounts. The police would trace the source of money.