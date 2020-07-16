Bhopal: Pyare Miyan under lens of central investigation agencies

The owner of media house Pyare Miyan accused of rape of minors has come under the scanner of Central Investigation agencies.
The absconding news paper owner Miyan, who was on the run after five girls and a woman filed complaints of rape against him, was arrested in Srinagar on Wednesday. He was brought back to Bhopal on Thursday evening.
Ever since it came to fore that the wanted ‘rapist’ Miyan was holed up in Jammu, the Central Investigation Agencies was on the alert. They are now seeking details of Miyan from PHQ. The police headquarters too in return has sought inputs about his stay in Jammu & Kashmir, his associates who aided his stay in the state. Rumours claimed that he was trying to cross the border and flee to a neighbouring country; the agencies would also look into the angle.
The central investigating agencies as well as state police will also inquire about his possible links with anti social or anti national elements. The police have also found that a huge amount was transferred in his accounts. The police would trace the source of money.
The police had launched a manhunt to nab Miyan, but he managed to flee to Indore from where he boarded a flight to Mumbai. From there he took another flight to New Delhi and from there he reached Srinagar. The Jammu police traced Miyan’s location at a city hotel and informed Indore police about the same. The MP police brought him back to Bhopal on Thursday evening.
On Sunday, the Ratibad police found five minors roaming around in an inebriated state. The girls allegedly told the authorities that Miyan had invited them to a birthday party on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in a flat in Shahpura area. Later they narrated how they were sexually exploited by Miyan and others. Miyan has been booked under POCSO Act, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Excise Act, Wildlife Protection Act and the Indian Penal Code. The atrocities act was invoked as two of the girls who have accused Miyan of rape belong to SC/ST communities.
