Bhopal: Pyare Miyan, son Shahnawaz get 3 yrs jail under Wildlife Act 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Amar Singh Bhadoria on Friday convicted Pyare Miyan and his son Shahnawaz Khan to three years imprisonment under the Wildlife Protection Act. The court also imposed Rs 25,000 fine on them. They were accused of killing wild animals and keeping their body parts as trophies.

Payre Miyan is undergoing life imprisonment in a POCSO Act.

Trophies of Barasingha were recovered from his flat E-402 in Ansal Apartment on July 14, 2020 and a case was registered under Section 9,39, 49(B), 50,51,52 of the Wild Life Protection Act against Pyare Miyan and Shahnawaz Khan.

In a joint operation of Shymla Hills and TT Nagar police stations, trophies of Barasingha were found from his flat. The police sent them for testing and verification. Shahnawaj also told the court that he along with his father used to go for hunting.

However, hunting has not been established in the court against the accused and, they were acquitted under Section 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act.