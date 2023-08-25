Bhopal: PWD Will Make All Out Effort To Ensure Pothole-Free Roads From September 2 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first phase of the special campaignfor maintenance and inspection of roads will be conducted in the state from September 2 to 9 to fulfill the resolution of pothole-free roads, the officials said here on Thursday.

Because of rains, the roads of the state had turned into potholed roads. In the ensuing assembly elections, bad roads may cause dear to the ruling party. The department officials have formed a strategy to maintain the roads on time.

In the campaign, officers from the level of deputy engineer to executive engineer will be given the responsibility of road maintenance. Personal responsibility of the concerned engineer will be fixed for negligence in inspection and maintenance work.

Principal secretary Public Works Sukhvir Singh said that the special campaign will be launched in two phases for pothole-free roads. The second phase will commence from September 29.

He said that the officers who have been given the responsibility to inspect roads will start to inspect roads from September 2 and prepare photo-videos of damaged places and waterlogged areas.

The contractors of such damaged roads which are under performance guarantee will be instructed to get them repaired within 7 days.

If the repair work is not done by the contractor, then the department will adjust the amount of maintenance expenditure from the performance guarantee amount by getting the road maintained by the zonal contractor or departmental staff.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)