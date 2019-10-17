Bhopal: PWD to take up BMC road repair : Minister

BHOPAL: General Administration Department and District–in-charge minister Dr Govind Singh said PWD would take up the repair of city roads which comes under Bhopal Municipal Corporation. The civic body has limited manpower and infrastructure for the speedy road repair so the PWD will take up the work, said the minister.

PWD has already floated tenders for repairing its roads and now the same tenders would be used for assigning the repair work of the roads which were laid down and maintained by civic body, Singh added.

The minister was reviewing the status of roads repair being undertaken at Vallabh Bhavan on Thursday. Collector Tarun Pithode, BMC commissioner B Vijaydutta and other officials were also present at the review meeting.

“As BMC has limited resources and the work is being undertaken at snail’s pace. People are facing a lot of problem due to bad roads in the state capital. So PWD has decided to repair the municipal roads and the work will be finished by October 30. The road quality was poor so it got damaged. So now the PWD and CPA have been authorized to repair even the BMC roads,” said the m minister.

Notably, chief secretary SR Mohanty had set the deadline of November 30 to complete the repairing of roads in the state in the state.